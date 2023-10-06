Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' star-studded inner circle featuring notable names like Taylor Swift to Hugh Jackman

As per US magazine, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' inner circle consists of an impressive lineup of A-list celebrities, from Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid to Hugh Jackman and Sandra Bullock. These friendships have advanced over the years, with Taylor Swift referencing Lively and Reynolds' children in her songs.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s impossible to reconcile’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he and wife Blake Lively will be always be ‘unreservedly sorry’ for their plantation wedding

Taylor Swift

Lively and Swift met in Australia in 2015 and were close buddies ever when you consider. Swift has included Lively and Reynolds' children in her songs or even collaborated with Lively on her music video for I Bet You Think About Me. In October 2023, Swift invited the couple to a Kansas City Chiefs recreation amid rumors of her romance with Travis Kelce.

Robyn Lively

Robyn Lively, Blake's sister, stocks a sturdy bond together with her. Despite the age hole, motherhood has brought them even closer, and they guide every different's career in acting.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid and Lively became buddies in 2015 through Swift's advent. They've been spotted together on numerous occasions, and Hadid has expressed her admiration for Lively on social media.

Hugh Jackman

Reynolds and Jackman playfully troll each other when you consider that assembly at the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. Their banter has persisted on social media, and they have been visible collectively with Swift and Lively at a soccer sport in 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘I've been having a ton of time..’: When Ryan Reynolds joked that Blake Lively was filling for divorce

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Krasinski and Reynolds had been pals for years and have long passed on double dates with their spouses. They even collaborated on the movie Imaginary Friends.

Sandra Bullock

Reynolds and Bullock became buddies at the same time as working on The Proposal in 2009. They regularly proportion funny moments and aid each other.

Salma Hayek

Lively and Hayek met for the duration of the filming of Savages in 2012, while Reynolds worked together with her in The Hitman's Bodyguard in 2017. Hayek once cooked dinner for the couple and their daughter.

Florence Welch

Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, has been buddies with Lively for over a decade and even performed at their wedding ceremony in 2012.

Advertisement

Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn

The stars of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants have remained near buddies since filming the films. They support each other through various life experiences.

Mariah Carey

Carey's youngsters have spent time with Lively and Reynolds' kids. In a humorous Instagram put-up, Carey referred to how her child amazed the couple whilst wearing a Deadpool mask.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Despite being Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, Reynolds and Gyllenhaal stayed friends after meeting on the set of the film Life in 2017. They percentage a strong friendship.

Rob McElhenny

Reynolds and McElhenny sold a football group together in 2021 and have turned out to be close pals. McElhenny considers Reynolds one of his closest friends.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a debut as family of four