Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter is all bundled up as the trio step out on a breakfast date

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter last year. The couple has decided to keep all the details about the little princess under tight wraps.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are staying extremely protective of their third daughter. The couple, who welcomed their third born last year, has not revealed any details about the baby. The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl alum is tight-lipped even about the name. And given their recent outing, they want to keep details under the blankets, literally. The Rhythm Section star was spotted making her way to a breakfast date with husband Reynolds at a deli on a cold New York City day and she had her newborn in her arms.

Paparazzi caught Blake stepping out of her car and cradling her daughter. Blake dressed down for a breakfast date. She green winter jacket and black leggings. She wrapped the little one in a coat with only her head peeping out of the blanket. She covered the little one's head with a hat yellow and green hat.

Blake and Ryan have been secretive about the actress's third pregnancy. She broke the internet when she debuted her baby bump during the premiere of Detective Pikachu. She made a few appearances before she went MIA and the news of her welcoming the third girl made the headlines.

I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Ryan has already trolled his newborn daughter. During his appearance on Today, Reynolds confessed he and Lively haven't given the little one a name until December. "We’re gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life," he joked.

We cannot wait to find out more about baby Blake. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds gives a quick update about wife Blake Lively and their third daughter

Read More