Blake Lively ANNOUNCES launch of her own line of sparkling mixers called Betty Buzz; See POST

Blake Lively is proving you don't need alcohol to have a good time. Betty Buzz, the 34-year-old actress's own brand of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers, was just introduced. The low-calorie fizzy mixers took three years to develop and include just natural tastes, no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. Non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free are additional features of the range.

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol," Lively said in a statement as per PEOPLE. "We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."

Betty Buzz mixers come in five flavors: tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer, with each bottle capable of making two drinks. Flavors come in 12-packs for USD 29.99 each. However, the new line's name honors Lively's family, making it a personal debut for her. "My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his," the actress explained in a release via PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Betty Buzz is presently available for purchase online and at a few select shops throughout the United States. "Why should alcohol get all the fun? Try it," Blake said. "The bubbles and flavors feel like a buzz of joy."

