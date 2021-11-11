Blake Lively APOLOGISES for painting her designer shoes with nail polish; See pic

Blake Lively is dedicated to maintaining a consistent style, even if it means risking damaging a pair of costly shoes. Blake Lively recently apologised to Manolo Blahnik after confessing that she used nail polish to customise her Hangisi heels.

Lively attended a ceremony at the Empire State Building in New York City on Tuesday, November 9th, to commemorate the reopening of the US border to UK travellers after almost two years. However, as per The Independent, Betty Buzz, Lively's non-alcoholic beverages business, just announced a partnership with British Airways, therefore she was invited. The actor donned a red satin Georges Chakra dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, a red Max Mara coat, and a multi-toned pink Chanel handbag to promote Betty Buzz, which was launched in September.

Check out her Instagram story here:

Interestingly, Lively shared photos from the night on her Instagram account, mocking different parts of her costume and apologising to many designers. Lively admitted that she coated the white gems on her "Hangisi" shoes with red nail polish for a monochromatic appearance seconds before she went out the door in a list of apologies for the night. “I’m sorry Manolo Blahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door. Worth it though?” she quipped.

However, Lively also apologized to Max Mara for tying her coat “like I’m the 5th Golden Girl,” and to the color pink “for using you to cheat on the color red.” The blond beauty is known for mocking her own style; she recently Photoshopped a pair of shoes onto her bare feet for an Instagram photo and had her 4-year-old daughter dress her in some dubious outfits.

