Blake Lively Birthday: When the actress jokingly told hubby Ryan Reynolds' fans 'You can't have him, he's mine

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most loved couples. The duo are known to have an excellent sense of humour and when it comes to trolling each other, the couple are always up for a funny challenge. Over the years, the duo has spoken about their relationship several times and have maintained that they are each other's besties.

As Blake Lively turns 35, we take a trip down memory lane to the time when the Gossip Girl alum declared her love for Ryan during an awards acceptance speech and even went on to show her possessive side when it comes to him. After Blake received the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her performance in In The Shallows in 2017, she delivered one of the most memorable acceptance speeches. From thanking her mom to revealing how her first goal as a youngster was to meet the Spice Girls, Lively later also gave a shoutout to her husband.

Speaking about Reynolds, she said, "Thank you to my husband, who is everything to me." After fans began screaming from the audience after her mention of Ryan's name, Blake jokingly warned them saying, "You can’t have him, he’s mine!" While it would have been a joy to watch Reynolds' reaction to the same, unfortunately, the actor wasn't in attendance at the awards ceremony at the time.

Not just Lively but Reynolds has also gushed about his wife several times in the past. Previously, he celebrated Mother's Day with a post dedicated to Blake and wrote, "I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

