Blake Lively BLASTS Instagram for posting pics of her kids; Says ‘These men stalk & harass my children’

Actress Blake Lively recently blasted a media outlet after they invaded her kids’ privacy! The Gossip Girl alum who is extremely protective of her children blasted an Instagram page that posts paparazzi photos of celebrities and their kids. The actress took to her own Instagram and slammed the page for infiltrating the kids’ privacy. The debate sparked when the mother of three daughters James, Inez and Betty left an unfiltered comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account’s post of a photo of her with husband Ryan Reynolds and their kids, which has now been deleted from their social media.

Along with Blake’s comment on their photo, which read: “This is so disturbing. I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this We. Are. NOT.”

Later, after the post was taken down, Blake posted on her IG stories with a note of thanks to everyone who unfollowed the account. She wrote: “Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

Back in July 2021, after an Australian tabloid posted a photo on Instagram of Blake along with her kids, she wrote to them citing what actually happened as the photographs were being taken. She said: "You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful. The real story is: My children were being stalked by men all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block."

Also read: Blake Lively CALLS OUT paparazzo for stalking her & Ryan Reynolds' 3 kids to click photos: It was frightening