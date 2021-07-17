Blake Lively CALLS OUT paparazzo for stalking her and Ryan Reynolds' 3 kids to click photos: It was terrifying

Blake Lively blasted an Australian tabloid for posting a picture of her and Ryan Reynolds' three children, claiming that their photographer stalked them to take said snaps.

After an Australian tabloid posted a photo on Instagram of Blake Lively, along with her and Ryan Reynolds' children - James, 5, Inez, 4 and Betty, 1, whose faces were shown, the Gossip Girl star took to the comments section to share the "real story" behind the pictures. The collage featured one snap where James and Inez are in a stroller as Blake holds baby Betty in her arms while another saw the 33-year-old actress smiling brightly and waving at the cameras.

Calling a particular paparazzo out, Lively wrote, "You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful. The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block."

Talking further about the brevity of the "frightening situation," Blake added, "Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children? The photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening."

Lively sternly concluded, "Tell the whole story. At minimum, listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown a*s men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."

Check out Blake Lively's Instagram comment putting the Australian tabloid and the paparazzo on blast below:

Since Blake's comment went viral, the Australian tabloid has deleted the Instagram post featuring the collage.

Blake's comments come after close friend Gigi Hadid's recent plea to the "paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts" to "please blur out" her daughter Khai's, 10 months, face out of public images. You can read her complete open letter in our ALSO READ link below.

