Blake Lively calls Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern & Coronavirus themed St Patrick's Day poem 'stupid'

Blake Lively doesn't shy away from calling out Ryan Reynolds. The actress deemed the Deadpool actor's Green Lantern-Coronavirus inspired St Patrick's Day poem "stupid".

March 17 marked St. Patrick's Day this year. But the celebrations were called off due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The world ensures to stay indoors to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Although the spirits were down on the holiday, Ryan Reynolds attempted to cheer everyone up with his quirky St. Patrick's Day wish. The actor took to Instagram and wished his followers by poking some fun at the DC superhero Green Lantern. For the unversed, he once essayed the superhero on the big screen.

"Holy s***, I’m not good at rhyming. Or Green Lanterning.." he wrote before he began his poem. Sharing the poster of the DC movie, Reynolds wrote:

In brightest day,

In blackest night,

No virus shall escape my sight.

Let those who doubt COVID’s might,

Beware my power

Soap and water

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

The horrible poem was called out by his wife Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl alum shared a screenshot of the poem and deemed it "So stupid."

Check it out below:

While Ryan tried to battle Coronavirus with the help of Green Lantern, he and his wife recently donated USD 1 million to food banks. The actors made contributions to help those left helpless in the time of the pandemic. "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy," the Deadpool star wrote.

The couple's good work left Jennifer Aniston giving them a shoutout on Instagram. Read about it here: Coronavirus: Jennifer Aniston praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds; Friends alum encourages social distancing

