Blake Lively can't believe she's still married to Ryan Reynolds; Reveals unusual cake the birthday boy wanted

Taking to her Instagram page to share the most hilarious birthday wish for her husband is Blake Lively who revealed to us the kind of unusual cake Ryan Reynolds wanted for his 44th birthday.

Ryan Reynolds, who fans absolutely adore for his crazy sense of humour, got some hilarious birthday wishes courtesy of two important people in his life: wife Blake Lively and rival Hugh Jackman. After going viral for doodling Christian Louboutin shoes on her feet as the couple posed with the ballot for an Instagram post showing that they voted, Lively revealed on Instagram a major detail about her husband's 44th birthday celebrations, which was yesterday, i.e. October 23, 2020.

Sharing two epic photos, the first snap sees a ridiculously handsome Reynolds keeping it comfy in a tan coloured pullover along with spectacles and messy hair happily staring at his wife as she presents him with a birthday pie, not cake. The second picture shows the pie up, close and personal with candles all over it. "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married," Lively quipped. "I go all out to make it special for my husband on his birthday," The Rhythm Section star added in her Instagram Stories.

On the other hand, Jackman took the throwback route and shared a cutesy photo of a young Ryan playing the drums. "Happy birthday lil’ buddy," Hugh joked which was shared by the birthday boy on IG Stories as he quipped, "I was the Buddy Rich of bad drumming."

Moreover, Ryan couldn't help but poke some fun at Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke for sharing his birthday with him. "So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me. Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations," Reynolds joked on Twitter.

Check out Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman's hilarious posts for Ryan Reynolds' 44th birthday as well as the birthday boy's witty tweet for Emilia Clarke below:

Excited to announce February 29th as Emilia’s new birthday. Congratulations! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

Belated Happy Birthday to Ryan Reynolds! There truly is no one like him!

