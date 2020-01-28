Blake Lively can't keep calm after Jennifer Aniston likes The Rhythm Section trailer: I’m not ok

Blake Lively recently shared the trailer of her upcoming film The Rhythm Section on Instagram and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston liked the video. The turn of events left the Gossip Girl alum feeling all kinds of things.

Blake Lively is not okay and we've got Jennifer Aniston and Mariah Carey to blame for it. Before you jump the gun and assume a million things, let us tell you what exactly has happened. For the unversed, Blake's new movie The Rhythm Section releases this weekend. The actress broke an arm during the making of the movie which delayed the release. The Gossip Girl alum has been promoting the movie on her Instagram lately. She has been sharing videos and photos of the movie.

Earlier this week, Blake took to her Instagram to share another trailer of The Rhythm Section and remind fans that the movie is releasing this weekend. She shared the trailer with the caption, "Actual home video of my typical day... @therhythmsectionmovie JANUARY 31." Within a few hours, Jennifer and Mariah double-tapped on the video and informed Blake that they liked the video.

The notification got Blake super excited. She took to the comments section and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: @mariahcarey and @jenniferaniston liked my post. What is happening right now. I’m not ok. Not. O. K."

Meanwhile, The Rhythm Section is Blake's first movie since she and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter. The actress revealed she was expecting her third child with the Deadpool actor during the premiere of Detective Pikachu. Although it has been a few months since the star couple welcomed their baby, they have been tight-lipped about the baby's details, including her name. When a journalist asked Reynolds about the name, he trolled the baby. Read all about it here: Ryan Reynolds is already trolling his and Blake Lively's third baby courtesy her name

Check out The Rhythm Section trailer below:

