Blake Lively Challenges Justin Baldoni’s “Receipts” with Subpoenas to Major Telecom Companies
Legal Battle Escalates as Lively Demands Proof in ‘It Ends With Us’ Dispute.
Blake Lively is taking legal action to uncover the truth behind the controversy surrounding It Ends With Us. In response to Justin Baldoni’s claims, Lively has subpoenaed major cell carriers and a key social media figure to obtain concrete evidence.
Lively’s legal team has issued subpoenas to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and social media strategist Jed Wallace, aiming to uncover records that could reveal the extent of an alleged smear campaign against her. Attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb assert that these records will expose those responsible for damaging Lively’s reputation.
Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, downplayed the move, calling it a “fishing expedition” and criticizing Lively’s request for extensive call, text, and location data spanning over two years. He insists that there is no factual basis for her claims and that she will find no supporting evidence.
Central to Lively’s allegations is the claim that Baldoni and his PR team, led by Melissa Nathan, orchestrated an online smear campaign. According to Lively’s side, Wallace was hired to manipulate public perception, shifting attention away from sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni. Messages allegedly exchanged between Baldoni’s team suggest they were aware of and benefited from this strategy.
Meanwhile, Wallace has launched his own $7 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, further entangling the legal battle. The case’s complexity continues to grow, with both sides amending complaints and publishing statements contradicting each other’s claims.
With multiple lawsuits in motion, including Baldoni’s $400 million defamation case against Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the battle is far from over. As both sides prepare for trial, scheduled for March 29, 2026, the fight for truth and accountability continues to intensify.