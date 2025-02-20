Blake Lively Claims Her Kids' Well-Being is ‘Impacted’ by Justin Baldoni Legal Drama; ‘Struggled to Get Out…’

Blake Lively’s infamous legal drama with Justin Baldoni has taken a toll on her family’s well-being. On Tuesday, February 18, she filed an upgraded lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star in a New York federal court. In court documents obtained by Page Six, the Gossip Girl alum claimed that her children are “traumatized” by the legal fiasco.

Lively shares daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The document allegedly states that the kids have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.”

The filing also claimed that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor has been affected mentally, physically, and professionally due to the pain his wife and children are reportedly enduring. The complaint alleged that Lively has “struggled to get out of bed” on some days.

Although she has managed to keep her professional commitments intact, the Green Lantern actress is suffering from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety behind closed doors. The document further claimed that her deteriorating mental health has manifested in painful and recurring physical symptoms.

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and allegedly launching a smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation. In the amended complaint, she claimed that other women on the set of their film confided in her after feeling “uncomfortable” due to the Jane the Virgin actor’s behavior.

Advertisement

In January, Baldoni filed a retaliatory $400 million lawsuit against Lively, accusing her of defamation and extortion. On Sunday, February 16, Lively and Reynolds made their first public appearance since the legal drama at Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

The couple didn’t make any comments, but Reynolds slyly hinted at the messy legal battle with a quip. When Tina Fey and Amy Poehler asked how he was doing, he replied, “Great! Why, what have you heard?”

Although the audience cheered and laughed at the time, his seemingly insensitive remark about a serious lawsuit received significant backlash and online criticism.