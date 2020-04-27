Blake Lively dares anyone to forget the tiny ponytail that Ryan Reynolds is sporting in the latest picture

Blake Lively who featured in the film, The Rhythm Section has shared a picture of husband Ryan Reynolds sporting a tiny ponytail on her Instagram story.

The stunning actress Blake Lively who featured in the film, The Rhythm Section has shared a picture of husband Ryan Reynolds sporting a tiny ponytail on her Instagram story. The actress wrote that she dares anyone to forget the ponytail that Ryan Reynolds is seen with. The picture immediately caught the attention of the fans and followers of the gorgeous actress. Blake who featured in the film called A Simple Favor is known to poke fun at Ryan Reynolds from time to time. The latest picture that Blake Lively has shared on Instagram further proves the fact.

But, the Deadpool actor did not sit quietly. The Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor responded back to his wife's post, saying her birth control measures don't work. This reply by The Hitman's Bodyguard's actor suggests that the couple's little ones are responsible for Ryan Reynolds sporting the tiny ponytail. On the work front, Ryan Reynolds has Free Guy coming up. The film is helmed by Shawn Levy. Now, the latest news reports on the Safe House actor suggest that he and Shawn Levy will be working together on yet another film.

There are no official details announced by the makers of the film yet. But, news reports suggest that the film's idea has been floating around since 2012. News reports further state that originally the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise was going to play the lead, but now, looks like Ryan Reynolds has taken over. The project which will bring back the Free guy director with Ryan Reynolds is said to be a time travel film.

