Blake Lively drops a stunning bikini photo ahead of 35th birthday; Husband Ryan Reynolds REACTS

Blake Lively was seen enjoying summer vibes ahead of her 35th birthday as the actress dropped a stunning new photo of herself sporting a bikini on Instagram. The Gossip Girl alum also tagged her husband in the thirst trap photo that she dropped while rocking a white short-sleeved top and matching bikini bottoms that captured the summer vibe.

Sharing the photo, Blake in her caption wrote, "summer lovin’ …had me a blast." The photo showcased Lively posing alongside the pool, flaunting her brightest smile. The photo seemed to suggest that the actress had kicked off her birthday celebrations. As always, leaving a hilarious comment on her bikini snap was husband Ryan Reynolds who wrote, "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales."

For the uninitiated, the Deadpool star's comment was in relation to the couple's recent investment in Wrexham AFC. Reynolds recently revealed that while Lively was initially mad at him for buying the Welsh soccer team without checking with her, now "she's as obsessed as I am," he said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Check out Blake Lively's photo here:

The couple is also celebrating a milestone year as they will have their 10th anniversary in September. Lively and Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern and after hitting it off instantly, the duo tied the knot in September 2012. Reports had recently also stated that a source close to the couple had maintained that Ryan and Blake are still head over heels after 10 years of marriage. The duo are also parents to three girls, James, age seven; Inez, five; and Betty, two.

