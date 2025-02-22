Blake Lively Files for a Stronger Protective Order Against 'Violent' and 'Threatening' Messages Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has made a special request to the judge amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The mother of four has asked the judge for a stronger protective order, claiming that she has been receiving “violent” messages.

Lively and her attorneys have sent a letter to the judge stating that the actress, her family members, and those who have spoken in support of her have been threatened through various means of communication.

According to the letter, the documents submitted by Lively and her lawyers to the court fall under the "Attorney’s Eyes Only" ("AEO") category. This designation applies to "Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such information is likely to cause competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal, or privacy-related injury."

Meanwhile, the letter further states, "As detailed in Ms. Lively’s Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals who have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications."

Blake Lively sued It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni on the grounds of sexual harassment and for allegedly running a smear campaign against her. In response, the Jane the Virgin star filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for extortion and defamation.

Following the lawsuit filing, Baldoni’s attorney, Brian Freedman, claimed that the documents submitted by Lively and Reynolds "lacked actual evidence."

The legal battle began six months after the movie premiered in theaters in August.