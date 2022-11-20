Blake Lively flaunts her baby bump at Cinematheque Awards, honours Ryan Reynolds in a sweet speech

Blake confirmed her fourth pregnancy in September after she attended an event debuting her baby bump . The couple who are already parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 are now gearing up to welcome their fourth child. Ryan recently spoke about the same and maintained that he hopes to be a girl dad again.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth baby together and the couple recently attended the Cinematheque Awards where the Deadpool star was honoured. Blake was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed alongside Reynolds on the red carpet for the awards event held in Beverly Hills, California. Lively also delivered a speech.

Blake Lively flaunts her baby bump

Ryan and Blake made their first red carpet appearance together after confirming their fourth pregnancy at the recent Cinematheque Awards. The actress was seen showing off her growing baby bump in a stunning Ralph Lauren dress and chunky turquoise jewellery. Lively sweetly posed alongside her husband who wore a black velvet suit for the event.

Blake Lively's speech honouring hubby Ryan

At the event, Blake took to the stage to honour her husband as she delivered an emotional speech where she praised Ryan for being a great family man as well as an actor. She said, "This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts", via People.

Speaking about the family man side of him, Blake added, "And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

According to reports, Reynolds was seen tearing up in response to his wife's moving words for him as he was honoured with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.