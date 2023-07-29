Blake Lively flaunts her sculpted abs in bold red bikini months after giving birth to 4th baby; see PIC

Blake Lively is out there enjoying the summer heat, and she just casually shared a glimpse of her in a hot-red bikini. The ‘it’ girl shared the stunning photo, setting the world ablaze! And, Lively’s fans couldn’t help but shower praise on her. As the actress flaunted her perfectly toned abs, she got fans wondering about her fitness after welcoming baby number 4.

Blake Lively shares a photo in a red bikini months after giving birth

Blake Lively reintroduced ‘hot girl summer’ with a sizzling Instagram post on Friday. The Gossip Girl star shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram in a red high-waisted bikini with heart-shaped sunglasses. She flaunted her perfectly toned abs in the photo. Blake captioned the photo, "Now I'm going to draw it with AI... Uncanny," while wearing a striped towel around her waist and her hair styled in pigtails.

Fans were left astonished at how the blonde beauty looked so fit after giving birth to her and husband Ryan Reynolds' fourth child just five months ago.

One fan wondered, "How have you had four children?” To which Blake Lively responded, "@donsaladino Wait. No. That's not how it works. He is not the father. He's the only one who helps me fit back into some of my clothes. He's a greater person and friend than he is a trainer. And that is saying a lot."

Blake Lively told Vogue in 2022, "I think having children made me feel so much more at ease in my own skin. I've never felt more myself and at ease in my own skin, or confident—not to say that I don't have a million insecurities bombarding me every day, but I just feel extremely content."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their 4th child this year

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had welcomed their fourth child this year in February. The Gossip Girl star revealed on Instagram that she is no longer pregnant.

In February Blake Lively captioned her post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023." The post also included images of some Puppy Bowl-appropriate munchies. However, she did not directly reveal the birth of her child, which enraged critics.

The newborn joins Blake and Ryan’s kids- siblings James, Inez and Betty.

