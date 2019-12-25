Blake Lively gives Ryan Reynolds a run for his money as she trolls her children on Christmas 2019; See Photos

Blake Lively took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her Christmas celebrations. The actress managed to troll her children while revealing her pre-Christmas celebrations.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known to poke some fun at their children. The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool actor share three daughters, James, Inez and their third daughter whose name the couple has not revealed yet. They leave no opportunity to troll their children. While we've seen Reynolds take some epic digs at his children, this Christmas, it was Lively who decided to poke some fun at her daughters. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to leave her 26.1 million followers laughing.

The actress shared a couple of pictures of gingerbread man inspired cake on Christmas eve. The plate of cake pieces also included the candy cane and the Christmas tree cutouts. The picture of the delicious plate of desserts was shared with the caption, "The only reason I had children...." Sharing another picture of the dish, Lively wrote, "They actually thought I did this for them." before adding "...the audacity."

Check out the photos below:

Lively also went on to troll herself soon after. The actress was inspired by a dessert recipe she came across on her social media and decided to give it a shot. While we hoped it would be perfect, the dish turned out to be a failure. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "...guess the cookie dough recipe was there for a reason."

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Lively will be seen in The Rhythm Section, set to release in January 2020. The trailer was released a few weeks ago. Check it out below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ASLO READ: Ryan Reynolds is already trolling his and Blake Lively's third baby courtesy her name

Read More