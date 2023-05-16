Blake Lively goes red! Actor spotted with stunning hair transformation on set of ‘It Ends With Us’

Blake Lively, known for her iconic blonde locks, has taken the entertainment world by surprise with a jaw-dropping hair makeover. The 35-year-old actress was spotted filming her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, sporting vibrant red hair. The stunning transformation comes just days after Lively was seen flaunting her trademark blonde tresses at Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour.

In the latest photos captured in New York City on Monday, May 15, Lively showcased her new reddish-brown hair, completely stepping into her character, Lily Bloom. The actress, also known for her fashion-forward choices, appeared to be wearing a wig for the role. Just a few weeks ago, Lively graced the grand re-opening of Tiffany's New York City store, where she sported her signature blonde hair.

While fans were captivated by her blonde appearance at the Taylor Swift concert, it became evident that the talented star had swiftly transformed her look for her role in It Ends With Us. In a lucky twist for some concertgoers, Lively was spotted leaving the backstage area with her two eldest children, James, 7, and Inez, 6, alongside Taylor Swift herself. The footage from the event revealed Lively's blonde locks, further hinting at the actress' commitment to her on-screen character.

Lively was joined on set by her co-star, Justin Baldoni, who portrays Ryle Kincaid, Lily's love interest in the film. Notably, in addition to her acting role, Lively is also serving as an executive producer for the movie, while Baldoni takes on the directorial duties. The duo's collaboration has fans buzzing with excitement, as their combined talent promises a captivating on-screen experience.

However, Lively's casting in the film has faced some criticism regarding the age difference between the actress and her character. Lily, written as a 23-year-old, starkly contrasts with Lively's age of 35. Despite the dissenting voices, Lively's vast fanbase continues to support her, appreciating her undeniable acting prowess and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles.

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by renowned author Colleen Hoover. The storyline delves into the complex relationship between Lily and Ryle, a neurosurgeon, as they navigate their mutual attraction while confronting their troubled pasts. While fans anticipate the film's release, an official date has yet to be announced, leaving them eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Blake Lively's remarkable portrayal of Lily Bloom on the big screen.

