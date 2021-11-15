Blake Lively has the BEST reaction on collaborating with Taylor Swift to direct her music video

After Taylor Swift announced that her upcoming music video for Red (Taylor's Version) song, I Bet You Think About Me has been directed by Blake Lively, fans can't wait to watch it soon. The music video will be premiering on November 15 and ahead of the same, Taylor gave a BTS glimpse of it on TikTok. Reacting to the same, Lively mentioned she knew she was always ready for this moment.

The actress took to her Instagram story to re-post Taylor's TikTok video and wrote, "Me in the womb getting ready for this moment" alongside a gif of a baby dancing around. The TikTok video shared by Swift showcased the Gossip Girl star in her director mode from the behind-the-scenes footage of the music video.

Taylor was seen sporting her signature red lip along with a red cap in the TikTok clip. As for the first teaser of the video that was shared along with the announcement, it showcased a scene of someone tearing through a cake with their bare hands to reveal a red interior.

Check out Blake Lively's post here:

Swift shared the teaser, wrote about collaborating with Blake and said, "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell." Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds also showed his support for wifey as he shared the teaser video on his Instagram story.

Swift has been in the news recently ever since the release of her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) released. The album mainly came into focus for its ten-minute number, All Too Well which was also presented by the singer as a part of a self-directed short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. .

