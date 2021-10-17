Blake Lively has the BEST response to Ryan Reynolds' post announcing his sabbatical from movies

Ryan Reynolds recently left everyone surprised as he took to Instagram to announce the wrap of his upcoming film Spirited's shoot and further added that he will be taking a sabbatical from movies. While Ryan's post received several messages including supportive ones from his co-stars like Octavia Spencer, the most hilarious response that the actor received was from his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan in his post wrote, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists." Responding to his note about the wrap of Spirited and taking a break, the actor received several messages but it was Blake Lively who completely killed it as she wrote, "Michael Caine did it first" in the comments.

Lively's response referred to Caine's announcement about taking a step back from acting for a while which was confirmed earlier the same day.

While Lively trolled Reynolds, his co-star from Spirited, Octavia Spencer wrote, "You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime."

Of course, this isn't the first time the couple has indulged in trolling each other. From birthdays to anniversaries, Blake and Ryan are known to take friendly digs at each other every once in a while.

As for Reynolds' upcoming film, Spirited which stars him alongside Will Ferrell, the film will have the actors take on a new twist to the Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol. The release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman continues Ryan Reynolds 'feud' as he RESPONDS to his birthday message; WATCH