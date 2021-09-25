Blake Lively hilariously MOCKS hubby Ryan Reynolds’ aviation gin while debuting her new beverage brand

Blake Lively recently launched a new business and paid a special tribute to her daughter and late father through it! Blake Lively named her newest venture, Betty Buzz, after her youngest daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds. If you missed her announcement, the actress, 34, announced her own line of sparkling, non-alcoholic mixers. “Well, at least it’s not a celebrity alcohol? Meet @BettyBuzz mixers,” she tweeted.

While Blake, in her signature style, was taking a dig at husband Reynolds, 44, who has his own aviation gin brand, but Ryan seemingly took the joke in stride. “Luckily they pair deliciously with @AviationGin. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Hard to say,” he chimed in, retweeting her original post.

Ryan and Blake together are parents to 3 girls--daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 2. They kept their third child’s name private until July 2020 when their pal Taylor Swift revealed it in her song “Betty.”

Apart from her daughter’s name, the brand also takes inspiration from the Gossip Girl alum’s late father, Ernie Lively, who died of cardiac complications in June at age 74. In a press release for her new brand via People, Blake said: “My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom, [Elaine Lively], and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer,” she said.

