Blake Lively is Keeping Her Cool Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni: ‘She Sees the Whole Lawsuit Drama…’

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have locked their horns in the legal battle as the duo have filed cases against each other. Lively first went on to file a lawsuit against the actor-director of It Ends With Us for running a smear campaign against her.

As for Baldoni, the director of the movie filed a countercase against the actress and her husband, claiming that they tried to ban him from the promotional events.

Previously, a source close to Baldoni revealed to the media portal that the filmmaker is under a lot of stress since the filing of the legal documents. As for the update, an insider shared that the Age of Adeline actress is comparatively calm and focusing on her four kids.

In a conversation with People Magazine, a source close to the mother of four revealed, "Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life.”

They further added, "She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children.”

Meanwhile, the lawsuit by Lively came nearly six months after It Ends With Us hit theaters and did well on the box office. Moreover, the attorneys of Lively and Baldoni met for a pre-trial in February 2025, and following the session, the latter’s representative, Bryan Freeman, provided a statement to the outlets.

He said that the actor was mentally “devastated” over the case. The attorney further added, "Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with ‘they started it,’ but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something, it becomes fact: There’s no way to fight against it."

Meanwhile, the Green Lantern actress’ attorneys revealed that they were quite pleased with the trial session.

As for the movie, It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.