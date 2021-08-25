Blake Lively kicks off 34th birthday weekend early; Shares ‘pantless’ photos with her bday presents

Blake Lively kicked off her birthday celebrations early! The actress recently showed off her birthday dress and the presents she’s been getting for her 34th birthday, which is actually on August 25. First, the Gossip Girl star took to Instagram and modelled a cherry-covered green Teuta Matoshi dress which she wore for the "birthday weekend." The Shallows actress accessorized the look with red Christian Louboutin flats and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Post the twirling videos of Blake in the minty cherry dress, the actress gave her fans a glimpse of her gorgeous "early birthday present" she received from Louis Vuitton, noting she was "in love" with her new bag. "But my 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this," she captioned the image.

While The Age of Adaline star held up the new bag in her hands, she was seen wearing a cropped T-shirt and blanket wrapped around her waist. Commenting on which, she wrote: "Also: Shout-out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment,' and act like that counts as clothes," she joked.

While we are unaware of Blake’s plans for her 34th birthday, fans (including us) are expecting a teasing from the Deadpool actor, the giver, and the recipient of most of her online trolling. For Lively’s 32nd birthday, for instance, Reynolds shared a series of candid photos of Lively, including a few where she wasn't looking at the camera or had her eyes closed, and captioned them, "Happy Birthday @BlakeLively."

