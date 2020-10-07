Blake Lively, Leighton Meester or Ed Westwick: Which Gossip Girl cast member has the most Instagram followers?

Even though it's been 13 years since Gossip Girl first premiered, the OG cast members are still much adored. Let's take a look at which GG star has the most Instagram followers.

Hello, Upper East Sider! Gossip Girl here and I'm bringing you some juicy details on besties Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen. Well, we're not GG as we would have liked to be but you get the drift. Last month, the iconic teenage drama completed 13 years since its premiere and even now, the series remains fresh in the minds of old fans and the much younger ones as well.

Even though it's been so many years since the GG craze died down, the fan following for its beloved cast members remains strong. Whether it be Leighton Meester and Blake Lively or even Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford, all five OG stars still enjoy immense popularity thanks to the diehard fandom. Moreover, these actors also have a stronghold when it comes to social media, especially Instagram and every now and then, we're treated with throwback GG photos which take us on a trip down memory lane.

But the question arises; which Which Gossip Girl cast member has the most Instagram followers? We have the answer below:

Blake Lively - 27.3 million followers

Leading the pack is Blake Lively, who arguably found the most successful post Gossip Girl's end. Besides the constant back-and-forth trolling rendezvous with her husband Ryan Reynolds, the 33-year-old actress recently won millions of hearts with her Gossip Girl 'Class of '07' throwback snap featuring the OG cast members.

Ed Westwick - 7.7 million followers

Giving us major Chuck Bass feels even years later, Ed Westwick takes the second spot. The 33-year-old actor's IG page is filled with some ultra handsome photos of himself and his travel adventures which we just can't get enough of.

Leighton Meester - 6.1 million followers

Leighton Meester is the complete opposite of Blair Waldorf and her Instagram page is all the proof we need as she claims the third rank. From endearing no-makeup selfies to updating fans on her work projects, the 34-year-old actress' IG page is like a breath of fresh air.

Penn Badgley - 3.7 million followers

For oldies, we adore Penn Badgley as Gossip Girl... umm, we mean Dan Humphrey but for the current generation, it's all about Joe Goldberg from the creepy yet addictive thriller series You. Placing in the fourth spot, the 33-year-old actor's IG page is mostly about his activism but every now and then, a funny or heartwarming post pops up as well.

Chace Crawford - 2.2 million followers

Finally, we have the blue-eyed hottie Nate Archibald aka Chace Crawford, who now plays the douchey superhero Deep in The Boys, completing the list at No. 5. The 35-year-old actor's IG page is filled with dapper selfies of himself and friends as he documents his work-life shenanigans.

Which Gossip Girl cast member is your favourite to follow on Instagram? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, an official Gossip Girl page was kickstarted during Valentine's Day 2020 for the reboot version of the TV show and has 146k followers. The new batch of Gossip Girl cast includes Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and Zión Moreno.

