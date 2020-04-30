Blake Lively lets husband Ryan Reynolds colour her hair; Says 'who needs hair' if anything goes awry

The Elvis and Anabelle actress Blake Lively reportedly stated that who needs hair just in case if anything goes awry with her hair color.

The stunning actress Blake Lively reportedly got a hair colour kit from her colourist Rona O'Connor. But, the twist in this tale is that the Green Lantern actress told her husband Ryan Reynolds to colour her hair. What caught the attention of the fans and followers of A Simple Favor actress is that she is willing to take a risk by telling the Deadpool star colour her hair. The Elvis and Anabelle actress Blake Lively reportedly stated that who needs hair just in case if anything goes awry with her hair color. The picture shared on Blake's Instagram story clearly hints that The Age of Adaline actress does not trust her husband, Ryan Reynolds with her hair colour.

This is not the first time when Blake Lively was seen pulling her husband's leg. The stunning diva shared a picture of Ryan Reynolds with a tiny ponytail, a few days back. Blake wrote that she dares anyone who could forget the tiny ponytail that husband Ryan Reynolds is sporting in the picture. Now, the latest news update states that Blake is leaving no stone unturned to poke fun at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor. The fun-filled banter between the husband and wife is always delightful to see. Both the stars enjoy a massive fan following on their respective social media handles.

The fun part about Blake Lively’s post about Ryan sporting a ponytail is that the Deadpool star responded back saying this is what happens when Blake's birth control ways do not work. The husband and wife keep trolling each other on their social media handles.

