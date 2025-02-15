Blake Lively Made A Simple Favor's Assistant Director Cry on 'Many Nights'? Claims Actress Was the Reason She 'Quit'

Barely 2 months into 2025, and we're already knee-deep in controversies. This time around, it's Blake Lively who's found herself in the thick of it. An assistant director from A Simple Favor has alleged that her experience working with the starlet wasn't exactly pleasant.

Reportedly the allegations surfaced when Henry Golding posted a promotional poster of A Simple Favor's Sequel, Another Simple Favor. In now since-deleted comment, a user named, Barbwiretv, aka Barbara Szeman, left a scathing comment for Lively, without ever namedropping her. She wrote she worked on the first movie of the franchise, a claim that is backed by her IMDb page, saying, "My experience with everyone was absolutely amazing, except for a certain someone who is the reason I quit being an AD. Guess who that person is...I wish you all the best with this though."

The ex-AD had followed up on her initial comment with another one, which is now also deleted, thanking people for their "kindness." She said she didn't want her accusations gaining traction but still stood firm in her claims, adding, "I want to avoid attention around this but I will say she was cruel to many. I know I cried my way home many nights because you try so hard to please someone who is never pleased and puts you down constantly."

Szeman doubled down that Lively's current legal battle was "Karma." She added, "I can't believe it's actually getting back at her. Karma is real."

For people who aren't already aware of the situation between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the actress accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment among other claims, and in return, he has filed a lawsuit against the Gossip Girl Alum, even going as far as to make a website to depict the timeline of events as they happened.

Barbara on the other hand wrote on her Facebook, "Last time I leave a comment on an Instagram post."

At the moment her Instagram and Facebook are both unavailable. However, in the coming days, we're bound to find out more about the legal battle as well as Szeman's claims.