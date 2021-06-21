Blake Lively marks 1st Father’s Day since her dad Ernie’s death; Posts a cute photo of him with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively recently marked the first Father’s Day since her dad Ernie’s passing a few weeks ago. Scroll down to see how she remembered him on the special day.

Actress Blake Lively recently remembered her late dad on Father's Day weekend with a touching photo of him getting cuddly with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. If you didn’t know, the Gossip Girl alum recently lost her dad. On Sunday, Lively, 33, took to Instagram and shared a photo that showed her father Ernie Lively with a big smile on his face as he wrapped his arms around the Deadpool actor. "My guys," she simply captioned it, adding brown heart emojis. Ryan also shared the image to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Those paws."

Blake’s father Ernie starred alongside Blake in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and died on June 3 at age 74 from cardiac complications. Among those sending support in the comments was Blake's sister Robyn Lively, who wrote, "Siiissss," along with heart, heartbroken and praise-hands emojis. Also commenting was Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn, who shared, "I love your papa so much. Ryan's okay."

Just last week, in the wake of Ernie’s passing, Blake posted a tender photo to her Instagram Story of herself resting her head on her dad's shoulder. At the time, she captioned it simply with a brown heart emoji. For his part, Ryan discussed fatherhood earlier this month when he explained how the three children he shares with Blake—James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 20 months—have helped him to feel more comfortable with publicly discussing his mental health struggles.

