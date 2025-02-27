Blake Lively Mourns Gossip Girl Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg's Death With Emotional Tribute Amid Justin Baldoni Feud

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Blake Lively is remembering the time she spent with her late Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, urging fans to cherish their loved ones. While embroiled in a legal battle against Justin Baldoni, the actress is mourning the sudden death of Trachtenberg, 39.

Soon after the NYPD announced Trachtenberg's death, Lively posted a moving tribute on Instagram, calling her a vibrant presence who made a lasting impact on everyone around her. The two had collaborated on Gossip Girl, where Trachtenberg had portrayed Georgina Sparks, a young socialite with a quick wit and manipulative personality, alongside Lively's Serena van der Woodsen.

Lively recalled the first meeting with Trachtenberg and feeling her energetic presence. Her co-star's love of acting, unshakeable confidence, and strong devotion to her friends impressed the It Ends With Us star.

"This was the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%," posted Lively on her Instagram Story alongside their photo.

She also recalled the little, nice things that reminded her of what made Trachtenberg stand out, like she always wore caramel-scented lip gloss. Lively wrote, "She laughed the fullest at someone's joke; she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong," adding, "She was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved; she was big and bold and distinctly herself."

Coping with the volatility of life, Lively sighed at the loss. She stressed how deeply Trachtenberg's untimely death has hurt. Lively reflected, "Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend."

Other cast members of Gossip Girl also echoed similar praise, calling Trachtenberg a charismatic person.

Michelle Trachtenberg was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on February 26 by her mother at her Manhattan apartment. Although what caused her death has yet to be established, sources said that she had recently undergone liver transplant surgery and was struggling with ongoing health issues.