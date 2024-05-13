Blake Lively Not Likely To Star As Lady Deadpool Amid Fans Criticizing Taylor Swift Rumors

As Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine nears its release, the speculation around the movie’s start-studded cameos is exploding on the internet. Recently, several social media posts claimed that Blake Lively would not feature as Lady Deadpool opposite her husband Ryan Reynolds. The news left MCU fans awaiting the couple’s on-screen chemistry, disheartened.

Moreover, the rumor that Taylor Swift reportedly replaced Blake Lively for the role further agitated the fans. Swift’s casting rumors propelled after a photo of her donning the Deadpool costume once shared by Deadool creator and Marvel insider Rob Liefeld, went viral on the internet. Netizens and fans bashed Marvel for the missed opportunity of Lively and Reynolds' reunion in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Blake Lively is not likely to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine

Despite multiple fan theories suggesting that Blake Lively would be an interesting choice to play Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, some scoopers indicate otherwise. More so, fans finally hoped to see Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s reunion after they were last seen together on-screen in 2011’s Green Lantern.

Insider @MyTimeToShineH on X, teased the MCU update on May 11, Saturday. Other outlets perpetuated the inside scoop to the fans’ disappointment. The Gossip Girl star’s casting in the prominent role was important for fans because of her riveting chemistry and marriage with Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds, and her acting finesse, of course. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Reynolds had seemingly hinted at Lively’s inclusion in the MCU with an Instagram update where he wrote, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?” When fans couldn’t confirm if the news was legitimate, and still isn’t confirmed, an August 2023 post by the Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld caught the internet’s attention.

Taylor Swift casting rumors for Deadpool 3 leave fans displeased

Rob Liefeld’s post showing the pop star in a Deadpool costume resurfaced on X and with much speculation around Taylor Swift playing Lady D instead of pal Blake Lively. Even though the 56-year-old comic artist mentioned in the caption that the picture was from 2016, time when the first Deadpool installment came out. Liefeld seemingly expressed his thrill for one of Swift’s concerts stating, “Am I ready for it? I’m a Swiftie. Pic is from 2016.”

Fans were convinced that the Cruel Summer songstress was set to appear as Lady Deadpool and criticized the makers for being ignorant of fans’ demands. Even though none of the above is officially confirmed by Marvel yet, inside scooper Daniel Richtman also dismissed the rumors as being untrue.

Some of the fans' reactions are as follows:

Taylor Swift has long been tied to a potential Marvel role in the future and fans think the time might be now with Deadpool & Wolverine ready to hit theatres in late July. However, the Grammy winner was earlier rumored to feature as Alison Blaire a.k.a Dazzler in the MCU. Disney star Bella Thorne’s name was also thrown into the mix amid the Lady Deadpool casting rumors.

Wanda Wilson, originally Wanda Wilson is a Deadpool variant from Earth-3010 who is anticipated to feature in the upcoming sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Blake Lively Respond To Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke? Find Out