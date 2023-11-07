Blake Lively once opened up on HOW she feels about Ryan Reynolds’ tweets

In the glitz and glamor of the premier for Café Society back in 2016, Blake Lively graced the red carpet with her stunning maternity looks. Amid the flashing cameras and inquiries from the press, the conversation took an interesting turn as she was asked about her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his super-engaging Twitter presence.

Blake Lively on the quirky Twitter handle of Ryan Reynolds

After being asked about the funny Twitter handle of her husband, Blake shared, as per Entertainment Tonight, that “The things he says about our daughter are the most.” It’s no secret that Ryan has an unconventional and hilarious Twitter account, and his witty and candid remarks often include humorous anecdotes about his family life.

During an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman via USA Magazine , shortly after the birth of their first daughter, James, Ryan Reynolds humorously admitted that fatherhood had shifted his priorities. He said, “I used to say to [Blake], ‘I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.’ I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked into that baby’s eyes, I knew at that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not very…’: When Ryan Reynolds opened up and spoke about his wife Blake Lively’s obsession and ‘love’ with baked goods

Ryan Reynolds thanked Blake Lively for their beautiful kids

In contrast to his humorous online presence, Ryan Reynolds never holds back when it comes to showering praise on his beloved wife, Blake Lively. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, retrieved via People , he expressed his deep admiration for her, saying, “You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

The couple, who now have four children together, continue to set relationship goals with their loving and playful interactions. Fans can eagerly anticipate Ryan Reynolds’ return as Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool 3, scheduled to release next year.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a debut as family of four