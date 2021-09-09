Blake Lively pairs a Disney sweatshirt with sequin Chanel bag; Says it elevates her 'toddler chic' look

Blake Lively can pull off high-low clothing like no other. The actress, who is renowned for not hiring a stylist for her many red-carpet appearances, recently wore a beautiful pink gown with sneakers to the premiere of her husband's film Free Guy. Now we can see her wearing a sparkling Chanel handbag with an old Disney sweatshirt.

In a #OOTD Instagram Story on Tuesday night, the actress (who turned 34 on August 25) showed off the sequin black and pink purse she got as a birthday present from Chanel. The high-priced designer item was worn by our favorite relatable queen with loose torn denim and a Disney-themed crewneck sweatshirt. "Thank you for the birthday bag," she captioned the mirror selfie. "You really elevated my ‘toddler chic' look," she further penned.

Check out her 'toddler chic' look here:

However, speaking of toddler chic, Lively actually let her kid choose her dress during the summer, and the outcome was something between Barbie and legendary. According to People, for Lively to wear...at 5 a.m., her and Ryan Reynolds' daughter Inez selected a pink-and-white outfit, a pink smiley-face sweater, and black stilettos with pink poms on the back. These Instagram Stories broadcasts from inside Lively's enormous walk-in closet deserve their own series.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, the actress teased her Instagram fans with a photo of her "early birthday gift" from Louis Vuitton, saying she was "in love" with her new bag. In the photo, Lively could be seen carrying a red and white striped handbag stamped with the label's famous emblem in pale pink in the picture. In the photo, Lively posed in a cropped T-shirt with a blanket wrapped around her waist, looking comfortable and ready for bed.

