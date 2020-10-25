Blake Lively reacts to fans learning about 'lonely boy' Dan Humphrey is the Gossip Girl in the iconic drama

For eight years now, Gossip Girls have been talking about the controversial ending of Gossip Girl. Blake Lively joined the discussion over the weekend.

When Gossip Girl began to trace its journey to the series finale, back in 2021, numerous names popped up as the probable person behind Gossip Girl. However, the makers decided to stray away from the traditional names and ended up crowning Penn Badgley's character Dan Humphrey as the Gossip Girl. Eight years since the finale aired, the controversial ending still causes a stir among fans. Blake Lively has now dived into the conversation and confirmed that Dan wasn't the first choice for it in the first place.

The iconic show's alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a meme commenting about the ending. "We watched the entire series to find out it’s Dan," the meme post read. Blake shared the post and said, "YOU’RE surprised… Imagine how the writers felt." The statement came a year after the writers confessed Dan wasn't the chosen person behind Gossip Girl.

Back in 2019, during the Vulture Festival, BuzzFeed reported that Gossip Girl writer and executive producer Joshua Safran commented on the finale and said that Dan wasn't the choice. He added that his heart was "heart set on Eric [Van der Woodsen]" to be the mastermind behind the scandalous platform.

But a New York Post at the time had predicted that Eric was GG. The team then decide to make Nate the Gossip Girl for he had never sent a tip until the fifth season. But clearly, that wasn't the final decision. Do you feel Dan was a convincing choice as the Gossip Girl? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

