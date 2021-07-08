Blake Lively poses in a hilarious outfit fashioned by her 4 year old daughter Inez at 5 AM

Blake Lively recently took to Instagram to post a video that showed her daughter playing dress-up with her at the early morning hours.

Blake Lively recently took to Instagram to show the talents of her 4-year-old daughter Inez as she posed in an outfit fashioned by her. The actress in her Instagram story shared a video of herself posing in the hilarious outfit that Inez dressed her up in at 5 AM. Lively also shared the story behind how instead of her getting Inez ready, it ended up the other way around as her daughter picked a funny outfit for her.

Sharing a video, Lively showed off Inez's dress choice for her which consisted of a bubblegum pink sweatshirt that was decorated with a smiley face made out of jewels. Along with the hooded sweatshirt, Lively was seen wearing a pink floral print skirt below. It seems the four-year-old also picked out shoes for the outfit which were black heels with pink accents attached to them.

In the caption, Lively wrote, "When you try to get your 4 year old dressed," she captioned the video, "but they insist on dressing you instead...at 5am."

Looking at the hilarious video, fans couldn't help but gush over little Inez whose dress-up game with her mom seems to have made everyone her fan. Many even called Inez's choice of outfit for Lively, a barbie inspired look.

Both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds are known to share an amazing sense of humour and never shy away from sharing their most embarrassing as well as hilarious moments from their lives with fans. The duo is also parents to two more daughters, 6-year-old James, and 1-year-old Betty.

