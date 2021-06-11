Blake Lively posts heartbreaking photo with her father Ernie in the wake of his passing

After Ernie Lively’s tragic passing, his daughter Blake Lively recently posted a photo of herself with the late star along with a heart emoji. Scroll down to see the photo.

Actress Blake Lively, whose father recently passed away, paid tribute to the late actor Ernie Lively via Instagram. For the unversed, Ernie passed away on June 3 after cardiac complications, he was 74 years old and according to THR, his family was by his side when he passed.

Ernie starred in many films like Passenger 57, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Turner & Hooch and even Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Blake herself. In the wake of his death, Blake took to Instagram stories and posted a throwback photo of herself with her father. In the photo, the actress can be seen leaning on Ernie’s shoulder. She simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji. You can see the touching image below.

The actor is survived by his wife, Elaine Lively, and their five children, Lori, 54, Jason, 53, Robyn, 49, Eric, 39, and Blake, 33. As per US Weekly, Lively was an English professor and also served as a lieutenant in Vietnam before turning to acting. Ernie was known to have been an extremely supportive influence in Blake's life and was seen in attendance at every key occasion relating to his daughter's life including the time when her husband Ryan Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake's parents, Ernie and Elaine were both seen in attendance at the December 2016 ceremony held in honour of Ryan Reynolds.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Lively family during this difficult time.

