Blake Lively puts husband Ryan Reynolds' toned arms on display with song I'm Too Sexy; check his sunny photos

Blake Lively is showing off a sexy snapshot of her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the closest thing we have to a real-life Barbie and Ken. Superbly successful, stunningly beautiful, and most remarkably, ostensibly genuinely pleasant. The couple has been married since 2012, which is a true definition of couple goals.

Blake Lively shared stunning photos of Ryan Reynolds

On Monday, the Gossip Girl actress posted a snapshot of the Deadpool star on her Instagram Story. Reynolds is seen in the photo wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses while sipping one of Lively's Betty Buzz beverages.

Lively accompanied the shot with the Right Said Fred song I'm Too Sexy and had the words appear on screen: "I'm too sexy for my shirt. So sexy it hurts."

On social media, Lively and Reynolds are known to have lighthearted discussions. She reacted to a photo Reynolds uploaded in 2021 of himself putting a turtle out of harm's path.

Lively responded with a joke, then posted a series of photographs on her Instagram Story displaying a closeup of his arms with whipped cream and fireworks GIFS attached to his muscles. "Are we supposed to believe this isn't another post about your fine asses?"

The couple, who married in 2012, has four children. They have three children, James, Inez, and Betty, and Lively disclosed in February that they had a fourth child.

Reynolds was honored with the American Cinematheque Award in November, and Lively gave an emotional statement in which she commended him for his commitment to his family.

Blake Lively recently flaunted her DIY earrings

Blake Lively is a multi-talented individual. The 35-year-old may now add jewelry designer to her burgeoning list of professions, which also includes actor and sparkling drink business owner.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the Gossip Girl star quipped that she is officially a jewelry designer and included a picture of one of her vibrant designs, a pair of huge beaded flower earrings.

She captioned the picture, "I'm now a recognized jewelry designer. For me, send me any requests for iron bead jewelry. It will be difficult to climb this one." Lively used iron beads to make the hoop-shaped earrings with rainbow-colored flowers, showcasing her DIY talents.

Since Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, the family has started spending more time there. Although Lively and Reynolds have kept their newest child's name a secret, immediately after their arrival, Reynolds remarked that his wife and the child were doing fantastic.

