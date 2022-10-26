Blake Lively radiates pregnancy glow in sweet photos from Ryan Reynolds' 46th birthday

Ryan Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share photos from his 46th birthday celebration. The actor was seen surrounded by his family for the bash including his mother Tammy Reynolds and brother Terry. Also, seen beaming with happiness in the photos was the actor's wife Blake Lively who is currently expecting their fourth child together. Sharing photos from his intimate family bash, Ryan wrote in the caption, "This birthday was the best birthday of all. Thanks for all the kind messages." The first photo in the carousel featured Reynolds happily posing with his brother, Terry. Another photo showcased his brother, pregnant wife Lively and his mother, Tammy Reynolds all sitting together alongside the actor's birthday cake. Lively looked stunning as she radiated pregnancy glow.

Blake Lively debuts baby bump The news of Blake and Ryan expecting their fourth baby together was confirmed last month. Lively surprised all her fans on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit as she showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous gold sequin dress. Later in September, Blake shared a series of throwback photos from her pregnancy showcasing her baby bump as she called out the paparazzi who were stationed outside her house after the fourth baby announcement. The Gossip Girl alum wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out." Check out Ryan Reynolds' post here:

As for Ryan's recent birthday post, the actor also received sweet messages from his friends from the industry including MCU star Simu Liu who left a comment saying, "Happy birthday man!" Also, Hugh Jackman as always dropped a funny comment on Ryan's post as he said, "Are those your pjs?" It was revealed earlier this month that Reynolds and Jackman will be teaming up for Deadpool 3 which will have Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine after he was last seen in Logan. The announcement was made by the duo with a funny video on Instagram. Although fans will have to wait a while since Deadpool 3 is slated to release on November 8, 2024.

