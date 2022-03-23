Blake Lively raves about 'spectacular' The Adam Project; Wants Ryan Reynolds to work with Shawn Levy forever

Ryan Reynolds' latest film, The Adam Project received a positive response from critics as well as audiences. Although the actor is now receiving his biggest compliment from wifey Blake Lively who recently took to Instagram to rave about the film as she called "spectacular" and a classic in her book. Lively particularly lauded the combination of director Shawn Levy and Reynolds who previously worked on Free Guy together.

Sharing an Instagram post with photos from the New York premiere of the film that was attended by her, Blake wrote, "87.6 million hours of #theadamproject watched on @netflix so far! I’m back now. That was a commitment, but the gift was all mine— I’ll do anything for my new favorite movie." The actress further added that there's no better team than Ryan and Shawn and wrote, "@slevydirect & @vancityreynolds please work together forever. Gotta find your next project ASAP!"

Considering how well-received both Free Guy and The Adam Project have been, it's no surprise that not only Blake but fans too want to see more films with this actor-director combo. While Reynolds is yet to react to the post, the film's lead star Zoe Saldana replied with clapping emojis and wrote "wow lady" to Lively's admission of spending hours of watching their new film.

Check out Blake Lively's post on The Adam Project here:

In an Instagram story, Blake once again referred to the film as "spectacular" as she dropped a photo of the entire film's cast including Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell and Zoe Saldana from the premiere. She further stated that the film turned out to be amazing thanks to the "best people" who worked on it.

The Adam Project was released on Netflix on March 11. How did you find the Ryan Reynolds starter? Tell us in the comments below.

