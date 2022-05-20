Blake Lively reveals how motherhood makes her feel more grounded and 'incredibly settled'

Blake Lively has been busier than ever lately, captivating us with her color-changing Met Gala gown, repeating her role as your favourite naughty mom in A Simple Favor 2, and now adding her sparkling business as a drink mixing mogul to her CV. However, you may be shocked to learn that Lively credits her comfort and self-esteem to her three kids.

In a recent Forbes interview, the 34-year-old discussed her new sparkling beverage company, Betty Buzz, and said that parenting helps her feel her best, not only emotionally, but physically as well. The 34-year-old Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress said, "Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin."

She further said as per Just Jared, "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled." Lively, who had her third child, a girl called Betty, in 2019, has long talked about how having a family has caused her to reconsider her work.

However, Lively and Reynolds are well-known for switching off film projects so that someone may be there for their children. In a 2020 interview with E! News, she said that owing to family obligations, she does not want to take every movie part that comes to her. "I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids," Lively explained at the time. Interestingly, although Lively has portrayed a champagne-guzzling NYC teenager socialite or a playdate boozing parent successfully in her acting roles, the Gossip Girl alum doesn't even drink.

