Blake Lively REVEALS if fans will get to see a glimpse of her in Gossip Girl reboot; Find Out

Blake Lively aka Serena Van Der Woodsen was asked if fans can expect even a glimpse of her in the new spin-off of Gossip Girl. Read on to know more.

If you are up-to-date with the happenings in the West, you will be aware that a reboot of the scandalous teen drama Gossip Girl will soon be streaming on HBO Max. The series received was green lit last year and is set to make its way to the small screen this year. However, considering that this is a spin-off series, none of the original cast members will be starring this time around. E!News recently caught up with Blake Lively aka Serena Van Der Woodsen and asked her if fans can expect even a glimpse of her in the new series.

Alas, looks like die-hard fans of Gossip Girl will have to wait long before they get to see a reunion of sorts between the original cast members. When asked if she would feature in the new series, Blake said, "It's (Gossip Girl reboot) happening. I don't know, am not involved. You will have to call the producer."

As per reports, Kristen Bell, who was the narrator for all the six seasons of the original series will return for the reboot. Show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage had earlier confirmed Bell's return in a joint statement. It read, "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl."

Blake chatted up with the media during the premiere of her new action film, The Rhythm Section. The actress will be seen in a different avatar in the film which has generated a decent buzz.

