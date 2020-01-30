Blake Lively reveals Jimmy Fallon is like 'Beyonce' to her 5 year old daughter James; Watch Video

Blake Lively recently appeared on late night host Jimmy Fallon's show and had a thing or two to reveal about her eldest daughter James.

Blake Lively is making appearances more than ever and we are not complaining. The Gossip Girl alum will be returning to the big screen with her new film 'The Rhythm Section' and is making sure to go all out and promote it. The actress recently appeared on late night host Jimmy Fallon's show and had a thing or two to reveal about her eldest daughter James. On the show, Blake Lively revealed that her daughter James is a majorly intimidated by Jimmy Fallon. But it is for all the right reasons.

Turns out, Blake's daughter simply adores Jimmy Fallon and is a little too intimidated by the late night show. So much so, that she even refused to accompany her mother for the shoot. It was all revealed when Jimmy asked Blake, "How is my girl Jimmy?" The actress said, "We’ve got to stay away from you Jimmy. She’s so intimidated by you.” Blake added that when she asked her to come along, James nervously said, “no, that’s fine. Just go, just go.”

Blake added that James is “buddies with Taylor Swift, no problem. Jimmy Fallon, can’t speak. You’re like her Beyonce. We have a Jimmy Fallon cardboard cutout in our house." Check out the super fun video below:

