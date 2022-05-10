Blake Lively reveals she has 'never worked with a stylist' following her iconic appearance at Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively recently left everyone stunned with her amazing look at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. This year, as the co-chair of the event, Blake walked the red carpet alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds and her dress transformation on the red carpet to reveal her second look has now become a memorable moment for everyone including Ryan who was seen watching her adoringly as she revealed her new look.

Although this year's Met Gala is not the only time that Lively has stolen hearts with her red carpet look. In a video with Vogue, the actress herself took a trip down memory lane to share her memories of sporting some of the most stylish outfits on the red carpet. While talking about the same, Blake gave out a rather surprising reply as she maintained, "I don’t work with a stylist, I never have."

Fans couldn't help but be blown away by this confession made by Lively as they appreciated her for her talent to put together the perfect looks for each occasion. In the same video, Blake also spoke about her bringing her own clothes to set quite often as she showcased one of her looks from her film, the Age of Adaline which showed her wearing the pants she owns.

Not just that, Blake also spoke about sneaking into her husband Ryan Reynolds' closet to borrow one of his favourite jackets for a commercial she recently shot for her brand of fizz, Betty Buzz. Lively showed how she surprised Reynolds by doing a photoshoot that was similar to the one that he did for his gin brand.

