Blake Lively Reveals Why Co-Star Isabela Ferrer Was Right Choice To Play Younger Lily In It Ends With Us: 'Her Performance Was So Strong...'

Blake Lively recently revealed how she knew that her co-star Isabela Ferrer was the right choice to portray the younger version of her character, Lily Bloom, in their latest romantic drama, It Ends With Us. Justin Baldoni has directed the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel, and he also stars as Ryle Kincaid, Lively's love interest.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blake Lively opened up about her newly released movie It Ends With Us. The actress also revealed how after she saw her co-star Isabela Ferrer's audition tape, she knew they had found someone special who could well play her character Lily Bloom's younger version in the film. Lively shared that she remembered, "There were other great actresses who gave great performances, but there was just no one but her [Ferrer]."

She explained that even if Ferrer didn't act or speak similarly or have similar "looks or mannerisms" like her or the same mole, the thing that grabbed their attention was that her performance was "so strong, her heart was so strong."

The Green Lantern actress also mentioned that they needed to tell the story with "love, sensitivity, and empathy" from every angle, noting her character, Lily, knows where she came from and where she’s going but still gets lost and continues to discover herself more, emphasizing that "grace and empathy" are crucial aspects of her.

Isabela Ferrer, who also joined the interview, revealed her thoughts on her casting in the film next to Lively. She told the outlet that she knew how "important" the movie was and how important the author Colleen Hoover is, so for her, it was the "biggest compliment" to receive when she got asked if she could play young Blake Lively in the project.

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us is now playing in theaters. The film follows Lily Bloom, who overcomes her traumatic childhood and embarks on a new journey to follow her passion. Along the way, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), and they become close, but as their love grows deeper, she starts to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. Things become more complicated when her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), re-enters her life, and her relationship with her current partner gets upended.