Blake Lively REVEALS why she doesn't drink alcohol; Admits being sober can feel 'alienating' at times

Sobriety may be 'alienating,' according to Blake Lively. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl actress enjoys being 'social,' but admits she sometimes feels on the outskirts at social events, which led her to launch Betty Buzz, a line of five flavoured cocktails that can be combined with alcohol or enjoyed on their own.

"I don't drink because I don't like the effects of alcohol, but I like being a part of it," she told People magazine as per Daily Mail. She further said, "I like being social. I like people coming together. I found that sometimes not drinking, the thing that was interesting was that it was a little alienating, because you don't feel and maybe it's just in your own head but you just don't really feel a part of it." Despite being a teetotaler, the actress claimed she understood what she was doing because of her passion for 'flavour,' which has led to the invention of Tonic water, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer.

Interestingly, The Gossip Girl actress isn't the only member of her family to pursue a career in the beverage industry. Her husband Ryan Reynolds invented and runs Aviation Gin, but she is the go-to bartender at their get-togethers. They have three daughters: James, six, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty.

However, when it came to creating something interesting for herself, Blake discovered she had to do 'much more more heavy' lifting. As a result, the actress loves to add a few 'drops' of booze to her beverages when she is tee ing. "It gives it a flavor, but it's not going to give it a sort of experience well, it'll give it a flavour experience — but not [much] alcohol," she explained as per Daily Mail.

