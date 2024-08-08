Blake Lively Reveals Why She Used Taylor Swift's Track My Tears Ricochet In Upcoming Film It Ends With Us: 'I’m Just So Proud...'

Blake Lively is currently making headlines for her upcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us, in which she plays protagonist Lily Bloom alongside her co-star Justin Baldoni, who depicts her love interest Ryle Kincaid. The romance drama adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2016 best-selling novel features Lively's longtime friend and singer Taylor Swift’s 2020 album Folklore track My Tears Ricochet in its official trailer. The actress revealed why she used this song in the project.

The Gossip Girl actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film in New York City's AMC Lincoln Square along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her movie cast members.

On the red carpet, Blake Lively spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about how she and Taylor Swift had decided to feature her song My Tears Ricochet in the movie, saying, "All of her songs are great. We could have put any song up there. We could have done like a voice memo song; it would have been the best song to have ever been in a movie."



The actress further mentioned that acting in the movie was "easier" than all the behind-the-scenes work she did to make it happen. She added, "I love a challenge, though, and I’m just so proud of every bit of it. We went through a whole rollercoaster of the human experience, and I’m very proud."

The Green Lantern actress previously told People magazine that portraying this character was an "honor" for her. She said, "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear," adding that she "loved" her character, Lily, and hoped that the audience, both those who already cared about Lily and those who were getting to know her for the first time through the film, would feel the same way.

Justin Baldoni's directed film follows Blake Lively's character, Lily Bloom, who overcomes her traumatic childhood to embark on a new journey in Boston and follows her passion for opening a flower shop. Along the way, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), and they become close. However, as their love grows deeper, Lily starts to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship. Things become more complicated when her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into her life, and her relationship with Ryle gets upended.

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.