Blake Lively Says Justin Baldoni Is ‘Afraid to Share’ Phone Records; His Lawyer Calls Subpoenas ‘Too Extreme’

Justin Baldoni’s legal team is pushing back after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed subpoenas earlier this week. The couple is asking for phone and text records as part of their ongoing legal fight with the It Ends with Us director.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, called the subpoenas “flagrantly overbroad” in a letter sent to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman on Friday, February 14.

“It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these subpoenas truly are,” Schuster wrote. “This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.”

The subpoenas were sent to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, asking for several years of phone records, including call logs, text messages, location data, and browsing history. Baldoni’s team argues that the request is too invasive and could expose the private information of many people, while also saying it is not necessary for the case.

The conflict started in December 2024 when Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of It Ends with Us. She also claimed that Baldoni and his team tried to ruin her reputation by spreading negative stories about her.

Baldoni has denied all the accusations. In January, he filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s PR firm. He accused them of civil extortion and defamation. The case, Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., is scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.

In response to Baldoni’s memo, a spokesperson for Lively questioned why Justin Baldoni is resisting the subpoenas if he has evidence supporting his claims. “If they have so many receipts, why are they so afraid to produce them?” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Lively’s representative also referred to alleged messages between Baldoni and his PR team. “Mr. Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties have already admitted that Ms. Lively raised concerns multiple times,” the spokesperson said.

“They admitted to creating a plan to plant stories suggesting Ms. Lively was a ‘bully’ and ‘weaponizing feminism.’ They admitted to ‘burying’ anyone and bragged about shifting the narrative online.”

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman also responded to the subpoenas, saying they were extreme. “Subpoenas are an ordinary part of the litigation process. What is extraordinary is what the Lively Parties are seeking,” Freedman said on February 12.

Freedman said that they have been asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter.

He stated, “This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none.”

Schuster has asked Judge Liman to address the dispute quickly, suggesting that phone companies may soon comply with Lively and Reynolds' requests.