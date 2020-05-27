Blake Lively says 'stop stealing my personal photos' after Ryan Reynolds' edited snap in undies goes viral

Blake Lively has an epic response to a fan after he edited Ryan Reynolds into a bizarre post. Fans think the actor could possibly pose that way.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds leave no opportunity to prove they are the wittiest stars on social media. The Hollywood couple leaves no opportunity to take jibes at each other. However, this time around the Gossip Girl alum is having fun at the expense of a photo editor. Recently, digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey took to Instagram and shared an edited picture of the Deadpool actor. In the picture, the artist placed Reynolds' face on a man posing on the checkout counter of a grocery store.

Sporting American flag-themed undies, the man in the picture shows off a belly tattoo while sporting a "fun" tee. The digital artist shared the picture with the caption, "#ryanreynolds". Lively took to the comments section to react to the picture. She wrote, "Please stop stealing my personal photos," before adding a winking emoji.

While Lively's reaction left fans in splits, fans also reacted to the edit. "This could easily have been a real picture," a comment read. "10/10 Ryan would pose like this for real," added another fan. "Oh no, I have the same top. My eyes, my eyes!!!" another user screamed.

Check out Blake Lively's comment below:

Lively and Reynolds have been locked down with Lively's mother. The Free Guy star, in a recent promotion for a COVID-19 affected cause, joked that he was hiding from his mother-in-law. He continued the joke when he posted a selfie on Instagram last week. The actor wrote, "I'm hiding. Hi!".

Apart from supporting causes, the actor recently opened up about the future of Deadpool. Read all about it here: VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds thinks Deadpool in the MCU could be explosive under THIS condition

