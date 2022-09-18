Blake Lively shares candid pregnancy photos; Calls out paparazzi for waiting outside her house

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together and it was recently confirmed as the actress attended an event while flaunting her baby bump. While the couple had not confirmed the news, Lively recently took to Instagram to share candid photos of her pregnancy and also slammed paparazzi who are staking outside her house.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her with her friends and family, where she was seen showcasing her baby bump. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her amid her fourth pregnancy. In a long caption, Blake mentioned how the paparazzi freak her and her kids out.