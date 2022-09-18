Blake Lively shares candid pregnancy photos; Calls out paparazzi for waiting outside her house
Blake Lively took to Instagram to call out paparazzi who are staking outside her house following her fourth pregnancy news.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together and it was recently confirmed as the actress attended an event while flaunting her baby bump. While the couple had not confirmed the news, Lively recently took to Instagram to share candid photos of her pregnancy and also slammed paparazzi who are staking outside her house.
The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her with her friends and family, where she was seen showcasing her baby bump. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her amid her fourth pregnancy. In a long caption, Blake mentioned how the paparazzi freak her and her kids out.
She wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out." She further continued, "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."
Lively’s Instagram post comes days after news broke that she and Reynolds are expecting another child, the couple, who met on the set of Green Lantern are already parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
ALSO READ: Blake Lively debuts baby bump, expecting fourth child with hubby Ryan Reynolds