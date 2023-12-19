Blake Lively shares heartwarming ‘Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants’ reunion photo; Exploring where everyone is now

Women hyping up women is our favorite trope of all time and Blake Lively recently demonstrated how it is rightly done. She reunited with her The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars at the special screening of the Barbie movie in New York City on Friday, December 15.

The Gossip Girl alum shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram, which features her former co-stars, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel. The quartet starred together in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005. Blake Lively gave a special shout-out to her friend of 20 years, America Ferrera, who recently starred as Gloria in Barbie.

Captioning the post, Lively wrote, “I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister, America Ferrera. She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she is the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of.”

“I’ve known her for 20 years, since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead,” she further added. This caption alone got us swooning over the sisterhood between Blake Lively, America Ferrera and the other sisters of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Further hyping up America Ferrera’s role in Barbie she wrote, “That speech that she gave as Gloria felt so close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that's who she is. She’s spectacular, passionate, inspiring, and full of heart in her own life.” Blake Lively concluded her tribute to America Ferrera by saying she can’t wait to see her sweep awards from her living room floor because no one deserves it more.

America Ferrera responded to the touching tribute of Blake Lively for her by commenting “When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis.”

Blake Lively’s Instagram post also features a picture-perfect frame of the group of four lounging around on a couch in casuals.

Exploring where the beloved best friends of the Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants are right now

The four best friends from the iconic 2005 movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants have maintained a close bond in real life as well, which is evident from their frequent reunions to support each other in both their personal and professional lives.

The group of four recently came together for the screening of Barbie in New York, which features America Ferrera as Gloria.

Blake Lively stunned in a pink mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, which she paired with matching footwear. Amber Tamblyn was also dressed for the occasion in a powder pink pantsuit. Alexis Bladel opted for a black-and-white look, while the star of the night, America Ferrera, stood out in a white wrap dress.

After starring together in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005, the on-screen and off-screen best friends joined forces once again for the sequel to the film. There are even talks about a possible third part of the movie being in the works. Alexis Bledel, who played Lena Kaligaries in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, revealed during her 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the group had pitched the third movie and was hopeful for a third part coming out soon.

In 2022, America Ferrera also told Entertainment Tonight that conversations about another film were still in progress.

While we’ll have to wait to see if a third part of the 2000s cult film ever gets made, the girls are moving forward in their lives. They are now married, have kids and are happily juggling their personal and professional lives.