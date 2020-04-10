Blake Lively shares a quirky story about Ryan Reynolds' trainer

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has her eyes on her husband Ryan Reynolds' trainer.

While promoting Don Saladino's free fitness classes amid coronavirus, Lively told her hubby Reynolds that she has mistaken Instagram for a dating app.

Taking to her Instagram Story, shereposted Reynolds' story in support of Saladino's four-week body weight program, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"@vacinityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn't working. Oh… swipe UP," she captioned the photo.

Saladino was amused by her humour. Sharing her story, he captioned: "LOL."Along with that he also put out a "swipe right" sticker and a note that read: "Thank you B."

Reynolds' original Story had a photograph of Saladino topless and his workout.

Over the photo, the actor urged the fans to check out the trainer's free program.

Lively herself has worked out Saladino's expertise to get back in shape back in 2018.

